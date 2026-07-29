Skip to Content
Weather

Coachella Valley Braces for Near-120° Heat Through the Weekend

By
New
Published 3:40 PM

Today is the last day of our cooler/reasonable heat before another dangerous heat wave settles into the Coachella Valley--and this round is expected to be a little hotter.

Temperatures climb a few more degrees Thursday, then soar into the upper one-teens to near 120 degrees Friday through the weekend, with the hottest weather expected Saturday and a First Alert Weather Alert in effect Friday through Sunday. Daytime high records for both Saturday and Sunday have the potential to be broken.

An Extreme Heat Warning also begins Thursday as dangerously hot afternoons combine with increasingly warm overnight lows, keeping HeatRisk in the major to locally extreme category. We'll see several more opportunities for lows in the 90s.

Here's the deal, humidity should gradually back off a little bit, so while it'll still be dangerously hot, the air is expected to feel a little drier and less muggy than it has over the past several days.

We cool just a few degrees early next week, but temperatures are still expected to remain above average, with highs continuing to top 110 degrees across much of the valley through the extended forecast.



Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Katie Boer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.