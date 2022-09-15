Elon Musk has publicly filed updated counterclaims against Twitter based on whistleblower disclosure

By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

Elon Musk’s legal team on Thursday filed a public version of its updated counterclaims in response to Twitter’s lawsuit seeking to force the billionaire to follow through with his $44 billion deal to buy the company.

The amended argument, which was originally filed under seal last week, draws on claims by former Twitter head of security Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, who recently blew the whistle on the company’s alleged security vulnerabilities.

The latest filing comes after the Delaware judge overseeing the case ruled last week that Musk’s team could update its claims based on Zatko’s disclosure.

Zatko alleged in his disclosure that Twitter has misled Musk and the public about the number of bots on its platform, an issue that Musk has made central to his effort to exit the acquisition deal. Musk’s team could also incorporate other claims by Zatko, including allegations that Twitter has misled users, regulators and its own board about the state of its information security. (Twitter has broadly defended itself against the claims by Zatko, who was fired in January, and said his disclosure paints a “false narrative” of the company.)

Zatko earlier this week expanded on his allegations in a Senate hearing, telling lawmakers that Twitter struggles to find and remove foreign agents who may be on its payroll. In response, Twitter said his testimony “only confirms that Mr. Zatko’s allegations are riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies.”

Twitter and Musk are set to go to trial over the deal in October, after the judge denied a request from Musk to delay the trial in light of the whistleblower disclosure.

