Twitter to depose Elon Musk next week

By Brian Fung, CNN

Twitter is set to depose Elon Musk on Sept. 26 and 27 as part of ongoing litigation over their $44 billion acquisition deal, according to a court filing in the case.

News of the deposition comes as Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey is set to be deposed Tuesday by lawyers for the company and Musk.

The two depositions are the latest sign that the legal battle between Musk and Twitter is heating up. Peiter Zatko, the former head of security at Twitter who turned whistleblower, was also set to be deposed earlier this month. Zatko has accused the company of serious security vulnerabilities that put its users, investors and US national security at risk.

Twitter has said that Zatko’s allegations paint a “false narrative” of the company and that Musk’s claims are “factually inaccurate, legally insufficient and commercially irrelevant.”

Musk in July moved to terminate the deal over claims that the company has misrepresented the number of fake and spam accounts on its platform, and Twitter quickly sued Musk to follow through with the agreement.

The two parties are set to begin a five-day trial on October 17.

CNN’s Clare Duffy contributed to this report.

