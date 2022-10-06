Elon Musk moves to halt legal proceedings in Twitter dispute amid renewed deal negotiations

By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

Lawyers for Elon Musk have filed a motion to stay the legal proceedings in its dispute with Twitter and to remove from the court’s calendar the trial that had been set to begin Oct. 17, noting “changed circumstances that have effectively mooted this action,” according to a Thursday court filing.

The filing — which says the stay is “pending the closing of the transaction” — comes after Musk earlier this week proposed proceeding with the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter at the originally agreed upon terms.

The letter states that Musk is “willing to close the transaction at $54.20, the Debt Financing parties are working cooperatively to fund the close, and closing is expected on or around October 28.” But it also notes that “Twitter will not take yes for an answer. Astonishingly, they have insisted on proceeding with this litigation.

CNN has contacted Twitter for comment.

–This is a developing story. More to come.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.