Elon Musk says he’s found a new CEO for Twitter

<i>Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg/Getty Images</i><br/>Elon Musk
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Elon Musk

By Clare Duffy, CNN

Elon Musk on Thursday said he’s found a new CEO to take over Twitter, months after he first promised to step back from the role.

The new CEO will assume the role at Twitter Inc., which recently changed its name to X Corp., in the coming weeks, Musk said. He did not provide a name.

“Excited to announce that I’ve a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” Musk said in a tweet.

Musk, who has had a chaotic reign as “Chief Twit” since buying the company in October, said he will become Twitter’s executive chair and chief technology officer, overseeing product, software and system operations.

This is a developing story. More to come.

CNN Newsource

