3 Things To Do With Veggies

June is National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month and there are many ways to integrate more fruits and vegetables into your daily lives. Here are just three quick examples:

1. Host a vegetarian party

As summer kicks off and and barbecues are blazing everywhere — why not host a gathering with a cool, refreshing change of pace? Provide your friends and family with the nutritious and healthy alternative of fruits and vegetables.

2. Make a smoothie

When it comes to smoothies, there's no exact science. Whatever ingredients your heart desires — that's the correct recipe. Treat yourself to a snack that has infinite varieties.

3. Plant a tree or grow a plant

Start your own garden by simply planting a fruit tree or vegetable plant. Enjoy the “fruits” of your labor as you dine on the freshest treats right from your own backyard.

(Tips courtesy of NationalToday.com)