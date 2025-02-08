5 Reasons to Choose Fruits and Vegetables

Need more reasons to eat more fruits and vegetables? Here are five good ones!

1. Bananas are clones

The Panama Disease all but wiped out an entire species of bananas in the 1950s. The bananas we eat today are actually all cloned from a single banana plant in southeast Asia — meaning that every single banana is exactly the same.

​2. Watermelons can keep you hydrated

They're thick-skinned and 92% water. Explorers would carry watermelons around so they had something to drink that would keep them from getting dehydrated.

​3. Brussels sprouts may be the healthiest veggie

They're packed with vitamins and minerals, and have virtually zero calories, no fat, and no cholesterol.

​4. Broccoli contains more protein than steak

The best part? Since it doesn’t come with fats or cholesterol, you can get all the protein you need with a significantly lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

5 .​Apples give you more energy than coffee

Thanks to its high carbohydrate, vitamin, and mineral content, apples have the perfect storm of nutrition to help you stay energized all day.

(Tips courtesy of NationalToday.com)