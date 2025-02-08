Impress Friends and Family with a Quick Appetizer

Source: (Culinary.net)

If you’re looking for a new dip for your next get-together and tired of the same boring salsas and layered dips, this Cowboy Caviar may quickly become a family favorite.

Also known as Texas Caviar, this bean salad can be a hit with loved ones at birthdays, holidays, graduations, reunions and more. It serves well with tortilla chips but can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. Plus, it’s a breeze to make and can be even simpler when prepared the night before your big event.

Cowboy Caviar

1 can (15 ounces) sweet corn

1 can (15 ounces) black beans

1 bunch cilantro

3 Roma tomatoes

2 jalapenos

1/2 red onion

bell peppers (mix of green, red, orange and yellow, as desired)

tortilla chips, for serving

Dressing:

1/3 cup olive oil

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon paprika

1 lime, juice only

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Drain and rinse corn and black beans; dry well.

Finely chop and dice cilantro, tomatoes, jalapenos, onion and bell peppers.

To make dressing: Combine olive oil, red wine vinegar, honey, paprika and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Mix vegetables with dressing. Serve with tortilla chips.