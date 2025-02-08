Impress Friends and Family with a Quick Appetizer

Skip to Content
Source: (Culinary.net)

If you’re looking for a new dip for your next get-together and tired of the same boring salsas and layered dips, this Cowboy Caviar may quickly become a family favorite.

Also known as Texas Caviar, this bean salad can be a hit with loved ones at birthdays, holidays, graduations, reunions and more. It serves well with tortilla chips but can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. Plus, it’s a breeze to make and can be even simpler when prepared the night before your big event.

Cowboy Caviar

1          can (15 ounces) sweet corn
1          can (15 ounces) black beans
1          bunch cilantro
3          Roma tomatoes
2          jalapenos
1/2       red onion
bell peppers (mix of green, red, orange and yellow, as desired)
tortilla chips, for serving

Dressing:

1/3       cup olive oil
1/3       cup red wine vinegar
1          tablespoon honey
1          tablespoon paprika
1          lime, juice only
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste

Drain and rinse corn and black beans; dry well.

Finely chop and dice cilantro, tomatoes, jalapenos, onion and bell peppers.

To make dressing: Combine olive oil, red wine vinegar, honey, paprika and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Mix vegetables with dressing. Serve with tortilla chips.

