Impress Friends and Family with a Quick Appetizer
Source: (Culinary.net)
If you’re looking for a new dip for your next get-together and tired of the same boring salsas and layered dips, this Cowboy Caviar may quickly become a family favorite.
Also known as Texas Caviar, this bean salad can be a hit with loved ones at birthdays, holidays, graduations, reunions and more. It serves well with tortilla chips but can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. Plus, it’s a breeze to make and can be even simpler when prepared the night before your big event.
Visit Culinary.net to find more quick and simple appetizer recipes.
Cowboy Caviar
1 can (15 ounces) sweet corn
1 can (15 ounces) black beans
1 bunch cilantro
3 Roma tomatoes
2 jalapenos
1/2 red onion
bell peppers (mix of green, red, orange and yellow, as desired)
tortilla chips, for serving
Dressing:
1/3 cup olive oil
1/3 cup red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon paprika
1 lime, juice only
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
Drain and rinse corn and black beans; dry well.
Finely chop and dice cilantro, tomatoes, jalapenos, onion and bell peppers.
To make dressing: Combine olive oil, red wine vinegar, honey, paprika and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Mix vegetables with dressing. Serve with tortilla chips.