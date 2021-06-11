NeighborhoodHeroes: 10-year-old collects hundreds of pounds of food for donation

Neighborhood Heroes

Jade Lopez is 10 years old and a fourth grader in the Coachella Valley. She helped raise hundreds of pounds of food for the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission. The collection of food for donation started with a 40 day Lent challenge. “Her godfather challenged her to raise 400 pounds of non-perishable foods to donate,” said Erika Servin, Jade's mother. Lopez far exceeded the goal of 400 pounds. Instead, she collected 636 pounds of food.

“It was very challenging for her but she had so much fun collecting it and knowing she was doing it for a good cause,” said Servin. This was Lopez's first year collecting donations. Next time, she is aiming for 800 pounds of food. “It made me feel good and excited to help other people that needed the food to eat,” said Lopez. It was also a proud feeling for her mother too. “She’s learning the meaning of giving and knowing that there’s nothing she’s going to receive back but just the good feeling of knowing she’s helping,” said Servin.

Lopez is planning more to help the community in the year. For Thanksgiving in November she said she will be holding a turkey drive and collecting turkey and other Thanksgiving food. In October, she will be holding a drive to collect socks. “For the people who don’t have shoes or anything to wear on their feet,” said Lopez.

“We look forward to seeing what else she does and how many more other challenges she does and how much more she helps people,” said Servin.

