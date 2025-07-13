Neighborhood Hero: Mirabelle Lee advocates for representation in schools through literacy

PALM DESERT, Calif. — Mirabelle Lee, a recent graduate of Palm Valley School, has received a prestigious scholarship in recognition of her outstanding work in promoting diversity and literacy in education.

Lee, who has worked in the entertainment industry since her childhood, founded the Beatrice Martin Foundation during her sophomore year of high school. The nonprofit is named after her great-great-grandmother and is dedicated to increasing access to culturally diverse books in schools, particularly in under-resourced communities.

The foundation provides free books to elementary and middle schools across the country. Since its launch, it has expanded to four chapters nationwide. The organization also offers literacy support and affordable college essay editing services to help close opportunity gaps for high school students preparing for higher education.

Her advocacy stems from a lifelong passion for storytelling and a personal understanding of the lack of representation in traditional school curricula. Through her foundation, Lee addresses both the content gap in classroom libraries and the financial challenges schools face in acquiring diverse books, which are often more expensive to purchase in bulk.

In recognition of her leadership and impact, Lee was awarded a national scholarship honoring young women making a difference in their communities. She will attend Stanford University this fall, where she plans to study communications and continue her work in education and media advocacy.

Lee’s efforts reflect a broader movement to improve representation in educational content and foster a love for reading among children who have historically been overlooked by mainstream literature.

To support or learn more about the Beatrice Martin Foundation, visit www.thebeatricemartinfoundation.org.