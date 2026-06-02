Skip to Content
Neighborhood Heroes

Neighborhood Hero: Becki helps empower voters across the Coachella Valley

By
Published 12:22 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ)- This week's Neighborhood Hero is being recognized for her dedication to helping residents participate in the democratic process.

Becki Robinson has spent years assisting community members with voter registration, helping ensure eligible residents have the opportunity to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full Neighborhood Hero feature.

Article Topic Follows: Neighborhood Heroes

Jump to comments ↓

Dakota Makinen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.