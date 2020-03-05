Authorities seek help finding missing Thousands Palms man suffering from dementia

News

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating Benjamin Camargo, a 92-year-old from Thousand Palms who was last seen Wednesday evening.

Camargo is described as a Hispanic male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes. Mr. Camargo was last seen wearing blue shirt and black pants.

He is believed to be driving a white 2007 Toyota Rav4, CA license plate: 6ARH233.

According to the Sheriff's Department, Camargo voluntarily left his residence on March 4, 2020, about 5:30 PM.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Camargo is urged to call the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at 760-836-1600, or the Riverside County Sheriff's Dispatch at 951-776-1099.