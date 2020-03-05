Nashville’s biggest hitmakers open Warburton weekend

News

The 10th annual Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament kicked off this evening with some of the people behind the biggest hits in Country music.

Day 1 for the Warburton was Songwriters Night, where renowned Nashville songwriters shared the stories behind their biggest hits and performing them and it's to help raise money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The artists involved this year include:

Neil Thrasher (writer of hits like Fast Cars & Freedom" by Rascal Flatts & There Goes My Life by Kenney Chelsey)

JT Harding (writer hits like "Smile” with Uncle Kracker & “Somewhere In My Car” with Keith Urban

Kelley Lovelace (writer of several Brad Paisley hits like “He Didn’t Have To Be” & “Wrapped Around.”

Tim Nichols (writer of Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying” & “Girls Lie Too” by Terri Clark)

"It's been fun over the past years to see how this event has grown," Nichols told News Channel 3.

The Warburton continues Friday night with the Rheneypalooza Jam, a rock-and-roll variety show featuring many rock. Saturday night is the star-studded Soirée.

The Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament is held on Saturday and Sunday.

The Warburton is the top highest grossing golf tournament for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital nationwide, raising more than $12 million for St. Jude since its inception. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thewarburton.com.

Sponsors of The Warburton include: the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation, The Auen Foundation, Shakti Warriors, National Car Rental, Classic Club, JW Marriott Desert Springs, Prime Source Entertainment, Tito's Vodka, News Channel 3, Sixwire, Castelli's, MSA Productions and the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau.