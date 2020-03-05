Stagecoach set times released

News

Goldenvoice has released the set times for this year's Stagecoach Festival, taking place from April 24 to April 26 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio.

The festival will feature some of Country music's biggest stars like Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Billy Ray Cyrus, Alan Jackson, and so many more. This year will also see the return of Guy Fieri and his BBQ station, Lil Nas X, and Diplo.

You might still be able to buy passes, they do sell out every year. Click here to buy passes or get more info.

The festival is still set to go on despite concerns from some over the coronavirus.

In a news conference at Palm Springs City Hall on Thursday morning, county officials confirmed there are no plans to cancel any of the upcoming large events like Coachella, Stagecoach and the BNP.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s Public Health Officer, did say he would support the decision to cancel any of those events if the organizer felt it was necessary.

Full story: Festival season will go forward despite Coronavirus concerns.

Stagecoach SET TIMES: