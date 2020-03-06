BNP Paribas Open issues statement about coronavirus concerns at tournament

News

On Thursday, County health officials said that they have no plans to cancel any of the large upcoming events scheduled in the Coachella Valley at this time, but cautioned that if they needed to they could do just that. On Thursday, News Channel 3 reached out to the events for statements, this morning we received one from tournament officials of the BNP Paribas Open. Below is that statement:

BNP PARIBAS OPEN - STATEMENT REGARDING CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

Following the direction and guidance of Dr. David Agus, Professor of Medicine and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Southern California, and Martin Massiello, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Eisenhower Health, the BNP Paribas Open is taking action to continue prioritizing the health and safety of the fans, athletes, and everyone involved with the tournament.



First and foremost, any patron who has purchased tickets directly from the tournament may request a refund for the 2020 tournament, or a credit for the 2021 tournament. Patrons can visit www.bnpparibasopen.com/coronavirus to request a refund or credit.



Additional actions include:

More than 250 hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the facility

Players will be required to manage their own towel on court and ball kids will not touch or move player towels. A chair will be placed at the back of the court for them to place their towel on for usage during the match.

Ball kids will wear gloves

Restaurant and food supply workers will wear gloves

Volunteers taking tickets at entrances will wear gloves

N95 masks are being secured for first aid and health personnel to be prepared for any circumstances that would necessitate the use thereof

Organized player and fan interaction will be limited at the tournament

All common areas throughout the facility will be cleaned daily with an antiviral application

Coordinating with local hospital and CDC approved testing for all individuals with symptoms

Further actions are being considered and evaluated on a daily basis in order to continue to ensure the safety of everyone associated with the event.

Please visit www.bnpparibasopen.com/coronavirus for updates.

We have also reached out to Goldenvoice who produces both Coachella and Stagecoach, Jeffrey Sanker Productions who throws the White Party in Palm Springs, and officials at the ANA Golf Tournament in Rancho Mirage. So far, we have not heard back.