The Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament in full swing

The Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament is in full swing this weekend.

We met up with some of the golfers at Classic Club as they were getting ready to tee-off.

Celebrity Patrick Warburton founded the tournament ten years ago.

Since the beginning, they have raised over $12 million dollars for St. Jude Children’s hospital to help treat and defeat childhood cancer.

“It’s not easy to start a charity golf tournament and actually make it work and raise this kind of money,” Oliver Hudson said.

“St. Jude has always been at the forefront," Patrick Warburton said. "They’ve always been the pioneers for therapies and cures for decades now and that’s why the cure rates are so much higher and it costs about $2.5 million a day to run that hospital,” he added.

Warburton believes there needs to be more done worldwide to help St. Jude Children’s hospital.

For more information on St. Jude visit here: https://www.stjude.org/

For more information on The Warburton visit here: https://www.thewarburton.com/