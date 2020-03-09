County addresses jury duty coronavirus concerns

News

Riverside Superior Court is handling requests for postponements of jury service on a case by case basis.

Jurors concerned about their health, and/or surroundings, in responding to jury service, should contact the Jury Division by using the

information on the below link:

https://www.riverside.courts.ca.gov/GeneralInfo/JuryInfo/juror-portal.php

"The Riverside Superior Court is dedicated to taking precautions in order to maintain a safe and healthy court environment for all court customers, jurors, and staff in response to COVID-19. We are actively coordinating with other governmental and public health agencies to ensure that we are following up to date guidance from medical professionals. We will have updated information on the home page of our website shortly." - Riverside Superior Court.