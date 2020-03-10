Local places of worship take steps to prevent coronavirus spread

News

Churches, synagogues, and other houses of worship around the country and here in the Coachella Valley are taking steps to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

At Sacred Heart in Palm Desert, Monsignor Howard Lincoln told News Channel 3 they are encouraging parishioners not to hold hands during the Lord's Prayer and not to shake hands, even while exchanging expressions of peace.

Also, wine is not being offered during communion and the church is asking Catholics to receive the bread with their hands.

Monsignor Lincoln is also pushing for other precautions.

"Especially wash your hands for twenty seconds. For Catholics, that is three Hail Marys to wash your hands and also if you are sick, please stay home," Monsignor Lincoln said.

Monsignor Lincoln says the church has canceled a number of meetings and dinners but says he has not noticed a drop in attendance at Sacred Heart -- saying roughly 10,000 people attended the 10 masses last weekend.

Reminder --- Anyone who belives they have coronavirus symptoms are urged to call Eisenhower Health’s coronavirus hotline at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 to determine the next steps before going to any facility.