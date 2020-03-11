Skip to Content
How local schools are responding to coronavirus concerns

Schools throughout the valley are taking action in the wake of coronavirus concerns.

Cal State San Bernardino has cancelled all university-related travel for faculty, staff and students. That extends out to the extension campus in Palm Desert. The school is also advising anyone with private travel plans, to consult the Centers for Disease Control and U.S. State Department.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we're seeing what actions other schools are taking throughout the Coachella Valley.

