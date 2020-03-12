Local water agency officials say tap water meets health standards even as coronavirus spreads

News

Those who live in the valley don’t need to stockpile bottled water in the midst of growing fears about the spread of coronavirus, Desert Water Agency officials said on Thursday.

"you need water," said Susan Barber. "You can go without food but you can't go without water."



Susan Barber, a resident from Palm Desert, is stockpiling on water as concerns about the coronavirus continue to grow here in the Coachella Valley.

"In case something happens," said Barber.

She's not alone. Luis Urbe had the same thing in mind.

"We're afraid there's going to be none left," said Urbe.

Urbe said he's seen empty shelves at stores triggering him to double up on cases of water.

"The lack of supplies we don't want to be late and then once we start stocking up there's no more left," said Urbe.

But Diana Hartwell said she's in no rush.

"A great water supply out of my faucet, a filter on my fridge makes good tasting water and ice cubes," said Hartwell.



Hartwell said she can't grasp why there is a sudden demand for water.

"I don't why people are stocking up on water unless there's going to be an earthquake in which case its a very good idea," said Hartwell.

Ashley Metzger, Outreach and Conservation Manager for Desert Water Agency, said the agency took a poll and found the majority of residents are not stocking up but those that are...



"Perhaps fear of the safety water itself and also fear about the availability of the water in the event that there's a quarantine," said Metzger.

Metzger said she recommends people to have on hand stored water in an event of a natural disaster.

"Go to the sink not to the store. Think twice before stockpiling water at your home." said Metzger. "You've got it coming to your sink its meets some of the most rigorous standards on the planet, so you're covered."

"Water here is great," said Larry Isaak. "so again be reasonable be wise."

