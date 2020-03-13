Local daycares step in as coronavirus concerns rise

News

As valley school districts close down schools, parents are left wondering where can they leave their children.

Local daycares are stepping in to help parents with school closures.

"Its just so hard its just causing such a domino effect to everything," said Ester Davis.

PSUSD parent, Ester Davis said she's worried about four of her school aged children missing class because of coronavirus concerns.



"They miss out on their education," said Davis.

Davis said she's fortunate that she can stay home with her kids but understands the difficulty for working parents.

"People are just losing out because they have to stay home," said Davis. "if there's no school they are going to have to miss work then might lose their jobs."

Carmen Gonzales said she'll be taking her two kids to work.

Davis said she's hoping there are other options.

"Something online that the kids can just login like homeschooling," said Davis.

Many parents throughout the Coachella Valley are wondering where can they leave their children as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Pamela Bertsche, owner of Pam's TLC daycare, said she's at max capacity.



"I am only allowed so many spaces in am daycare facility so i am not able to accommodate," said Bertsche.



According to California state requirements, large family child care businesses can have up to 14 children at a time.

Bertsche said she knows there's a need.



"I can give them referral numbers to other daycare providers that may possibly openings but at this point my hands are tied," said Bertsche.

As for Scarlett Family Child Care in Cathedral City, Kathy Kinsella said they have made some changes to how they are accepting children.

"We will be having a more strict intake for kids we will be checking their temperatures when they walk in and making sure they are healthy before we do take them in," said Kinsella.

Kinsella said they will try to adjust to the current circumstances.

"Based on if parents are working they will take their kids first compared to parents that are out of work also," said Kinsella.

And if you are wondering if the daycare you're interested in is licensed. Find a facility. Click Here.








