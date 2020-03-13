Where students can pick up free meals during school closure

News

An emergency food plan will be in place on Monday, March 16, 2020.

"Grab-and-go” lunches will be distributed Monday- Friday at these locations:

All students will be offered free lunch and breakfast during each pick-up. Students may pick up their meal from any school.

PSUSD and CSUSD are still working on their plans, we will update this page when that plan comes out.

DESERT SANDS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT



Shadow Hills High School: Serving student populations of SHHS and Desert Ridge Academy

10:00 A.M.-10:20 A.M.

Andrew Jackson Elementary School: Serving student populations of Andrew Jackson, Richard Oliphant, Herbert Hoover elementary schools; Amistad High School; Eisenhower Community Education Center

10:30 A.M.-10:50 A.M.

Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School: Serving student population of Lyndon B. Johnson, Carrillo Ranch, John Kennedy elementary schools, and Indio Middle School

11:00 A.M.-11:20 A.M.

Indio High School: Serving student populations of Indio High School, James Madison Elementary School, and Dr. Reynaldo Carreon Jr. Academy

10:00-10:20 A.M.

Martin Van Buren Elementary School: Serving student population of Martin Van Buren and Theodore Roosevelt elementary schools, and Thomas Jefferson Middle School

10:30-10:50 A.M.

Benjamin Franklin Elementary School: Serving student population of Benjamin Franklin and Harry Truman elementary schools, Adams Early Childhood Learning Center, and La Quinta Middle School

11:15 - 11:35 A.M.

Palm Desert Charter Middle School: Serves student populations of Palm Desert Charter Middle, James Carter, Abraham Lincoln, and George Washington Charter elementary schools, and Palm Desert High School.

10:00A.M.-10:20 A.M.

Colonel Mitchell Paige Middle School: Serves student populations of Colonel Mitchell Paige Middle School, Summit High School, Gerald Ford, James Monroe, and Ronald Reagan elementary schools.

10:45 A.M.-11:05 A.M.