Meet the new Australian animals at The Living Desert

News Channel 3's Caitlin Thropay has been following the making of "Australian Adventures" since the beginning.

Now, we introduce you to some of the new Australian animals of The Living Desert!

MEET SHELLY!

About Shelly:

Shelly is a five-year-old tawny frogmouth. She's named after Shelly Beach in Australia. Shelly came to the desert with her mate Corey. A lot of times people mistake Shelly for an owl but she's actually closely related to hummingbirds. If you look closely, you'll see her unique yellow tongue! Tawny frogmouths are typically found in the forests and shrublands along the desert of Australia.

MEET ADELAIDE!

About Adelaide:

Adelaide is a laughing kookaburra. He is named after South Australia’s cosmopolitan coastal capital. While walking through "Australian Adventures," listen closely! If you hear him laughing, he's either marking his territory or greeting his mate.

MEET MELBOURNE!

About Melbourne:

Melbourne is a red-necked wallaby also known as Bennett's wallaby. He is named after the coastal capital of the southeastern Australian state of Victoria. Melbourne is a medium-sized marsupial. These wallabies can be found along the eastern coast of Australia. He may look like a baby or small kangaroo but he's actually a full-grown wallaby. Bennett's wallabies are members of the macropod family, which include kangaroos and wallaroos. The Living Desert has seven red-necked or Bennett's wallabies walking and hopping around "Australian Adventures."



MEET BONNIE!

About Bonnie:

Bonnie is a yellow-footed rock wallaby, also known as a ring-tailed wallaby. These wallabies are also a part of the macropod family. Take a look at her tail! She has a beautiful ring-like pattern going down her tail. This species in Australia is considered vulnerable and in some areas considered endangered. The Living Desert hopes to breed these wallabies. They have five rock wallabies at "Australian Adventures."

We can't wait to meet you in person!

The exhibit opens Saturday, March 21, 2020.



