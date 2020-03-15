Palm Springs bars react to mayor’s mandate to close

News

Several visitors and bar owners have responded to Mayor Geoff Kors mandate to close all bars in Palm Springs in efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“I am shocked I got the uber here to get a drink, hang out with friends, catch a good vibe," said Lopez.



Rosa Lopez can’t believe all bars are closed in downtown Palm Springs after the city ordered them to close over coronavirus concerns.

“I get it bars and restaurants there’s alot of crowded people however as a young individual who’s healthy," said Lopez. "I feel like I am okay.”



Dan Gore, owner of Oscars also feeling the impact after cancelling their Sunday t-dance.

"Its emotional. Its sad," said Gore. "There’s nothing like it here in Palm Springs on Sundays. this is what my customers call their church.”

Gore said he understands the concern but has some reservations as to how his business will recover.

"How we’re going to survive the outcome of it. the uncertainty and the panic and the chaos ensues after something like this is unknown," said Gore.

Uber driver, Adrian madden shocked over the decrease in business he’s already seeing.

“Palm Springs is an adult playground when the sun goes down," said Madden. "People come out, they congregate, they drink, they have a good time, its a resort town thats what they do and now its not happening.

At Grand Central Palm Springs, a restaurant and bar, the manger, Sean Ulley said maintaining a sense of community is crucial during this time.

“Its a time where we honestly can take a step back and say what do we have to be grateful for," said Ulley. "Lets reconnect with one another, lets turn off our screens because right now there’s alot going of miss information being spread. Its a good time to talk to your local community, talk to friends and family.

Mayor Kors urged restaurants to limit their business capacity to half.

The announcement came on the heels of Governor Gavin Newsom's call to close bars, nightclubs, wineries and breweries in California.

Newsom also called for the home isolation of people over age 65 and those with chronic disease — both high risk populations for the virus.