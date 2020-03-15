Will our winter visitor population stay through the end of season or leave early due to coronavirus concerns?

News

As the coronavirus continues to be a concern, we asked many of our winter visitors if the virus is impacting their time here in the valley. Some say they plan to cut their time short, while others say they may stay even longer. News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay brings us the story.

Cari Penner from Canada has been coming to the valley as a winter visitor for the past 20 years. She usually visits for several months at a time, but this year due to coronavirus concerns her time in the desert is being cut short.

“We were going to stay until Easter and then drive home and now because of the virus and concerns about borders we’ve decided we would really rather be at home right now,” Penner told News Channel 3.

What’s normally a crowded day at the street fair in Palm Desert, was not the case this weekend as many events get canceled or postponed.

“There’s a lot going on and we just feel uneasy being away from home,” Penner said.

Other winter visitors we spoke with, like Eddie Reed from Seattle says he might actually stay longer.

“It depends on the airlines if they cancel flights we may be here a little longer,” Reed said.

Greta Rosen from Montreal agrees with Reed. She says she feels she’s in a better place here than at home.

“Unless our flight is canceled or changed in some way, I will not be making any changes,” Rosen said.

Out of eight winter visitors we spoke with, only two of them were planning to cut their time here in the valley short due to the coronavirus.

“We’re having too much fun!" Ferna Lee Smits said. "This is what we’ve planned for all year and this is what we plan to do,” she added.

But for Chuck Udell from Kansas City, we asked him if he’s bummed to be heading home earlier than expected.

“Of course we are, but it’s the best thing and we’ll be back God willing,” Udell said.

With mixed responses, it’s not entirely clear what the majority of our winter visitor population will do this season.

“I think it’s overplayed," Peter Mazer from Canada said. "I know that it’s serious when people that are compromised get it but so is the flu and so are a lot of things, especially at my age but I’m an optimist so I’m not concerned,” he added.

But not everyone agrees. Penner, also from Canada says she's definitely concerned about the lack of resources and is going home early.

“I've been following the news every day. Every day there’s something else. Every day there’s more restrictions and supplies are changing. The supply of toilet paper and hand sanitizer, all of those things and we thought well if we’re sick we’d rather be in Canada, not here,” Penner said.