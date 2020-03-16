Clark’s Nutrition to open early exclusively for elderly and disabled shoppers

News

This Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, (March 17-19), all the Clark's Nutrition and Natural Foods Markets will open early exclusively for elderly and disabled shoppers.

The store's elderly & disabled shopping hours will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. before the store opens to the public.

There will be staff on-site to help with shopping as well.

There are several locations around Southern California, including one in Rancho Mirage at 34175 Monterey Avenue, in the Home Depot shopping center.

For more information on Clark's stores around Southern California, visit https://clarksnutrition.com/