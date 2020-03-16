Grocery stores struggle to keep up with skyrocketing demand

News

Basic necessities have been flying off the shelves at grocery stores throughout the Coachella Valley. Ralph's is one of the markets that has made changes to keep up with the demand. All of its stores have altered their hours of operation to close at 8 p.m. instead of midnight.

"...that time will allow our associates to properly sanitize the stores and restock the shelves," Ralph's Director of Corporate Affairs, John Votava said.

Ralph's has also implemented new rules that limit the quantity of certain products shoppers can buy.

"We put limits on certain quantities of products, and those include milk, eggs, beef, poultry and pork, and then paper goods and baby wipes as well," Votava said.

Customers are only allowed to buy two of each product, as the store continues to get shipments from its warehouse daily.

"Luckily I’m already stocked on diapers and wipes. I have a 7 month old baby and I’m nursing so I’m not in need of formula," La Quinta resident, Jasmine Aguilar said.

"They cleaned out all the cleaning supplies. If you don't get here at 8 o'clock in the morning, there's none," Palm Desert resident, Ed Stradling said.

Coronavirus concerns have caused some people to stock up.

I did get more frozen vegetables, some lunch meat-- that way we can keep the freezer stocked, and be eating the perishables," Palm Desert resident, Kathy Miller said.

Miller made her second trip to the grocery market on Monday, in less than a week.



"I’m worried, I’m asking friends if we run out can I possible come to you," La Quinta resident, Kimberly Wilkes said.

Shelves that once had toilet paper and napkins at several different grocery stores, have been wiped clean. The demand for certain items had become a difficult task to keep up with, but it also has created jobs.

"We’re running short on hands to feel the shelves so actually Ralph’s is looking to hire 200-250 immediate positions to get people into our stores toelp us with restocking shelves and that sanitation effort," Votava said.

Votava also said that the company enacted an 'emergency leads guidelines' policy on Sunday, which will provide full paid leave for any of its employees who become infected with the virus.

Employees have been encouraged to wash their hands frequently, and sanitize their stations.

Meanwhile, the company has reminded customers that there are pick-up and delivery options in place in case shoppers do not want to enter into the store.



