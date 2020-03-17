Two killed in late night Palm Springs wreck

News

Two people died following a crash involving two vehicles in Palm Springs Monday.

The collision was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. on East Vista Chino at North Indian Canyon Drive, according to the Palm Springs police department.

Police shut down Indian Canyon, from Stevens to Via Escuela, and Vista Chino, from Palm Canyon to Via Miraleste, just before midnight.

It's not clear how many people were involved in the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.