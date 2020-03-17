Grocery shopping options for seniors, disabled or vulnerable people during coronavirus outbreak

News

Governor Gavin Newsom has advised all seniors over 65 to stay home when possible as a protective measure against the coronavirus.

There are many options for seniors or those vulnerable when it comes to grocery shopping.

Clark’s Nutrition in Rancho Mirage is opening an hour early at 8am Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week -- just for seniors and the disabled. Management might extend this policy to next week given the positive feedback they received Tuesday. They have asked customers to check back next week.

“When you’re not on that 'go go speed' and you need a little more help…it’s very good,” said Paul Mosner, a Clark’s customer.

This is in an effort to help those trying to stay away from large crowds due to the risk of coronavirus exposure.

Clark’s employees are offering assistance on site to anyone who needs it. “If you need help grabbing heavy water or anything we’re here to help the customers,” said Sarah Berryman, manager, Clark’s.

Gelson’s market also announced they’ll have a shopping hour just for seniors from 7-8 a.m. starting Wednesday.

Another alternative for those who don’t wish to leave the house: home delivery. Many local grocery stores like Ralph’s or Vons have a home delivery service option for customers. People can easily order groceries from their phones or online and have them delivered to their door step.

The Ralph’s in Indio also has a “pick-up” option for customers who order online and choose to pick-up the groceries outside the store.

