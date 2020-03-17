Living Desert closing until at least April 1

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert will be closing public operations starting today until at least April 1.



The zoo had worked to remain open while adhering to the guidelines and recommendations from the CDC, CA Department of Public Health, and Riverside County Department of Public Health. However, the guidelines continue to change and officials came to the decision to close the zoo in the interest of public health and the health of zoo staff.



The animals in Living Desert care remain healthy and are doing well. A core team of animal care, veterinary, facilities, and operations professionals will continue to remain on-site during this temporary closure.



For those who wish to continue to support the Living Desert, there are a couple of ways. Whether through joining or renewing your membership, symbolically adopting an animal, or donating to the Zoo.



For the latest updates, visit http://www.livingdesert.org/health or the zoo's Facebook, Instagram and YouTube