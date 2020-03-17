Local Restaurants moving to delivery and curbside pickup

News

With the recent announcement from Riverside County Public Health that all restaurants must limit their capacity to no more than 10 people and move to carry-out orders, News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay spoke with some local restaurants to see what they are doing differently.

One local restaurant we spoke with is Dringk Eatery and Bar in Rancho Mirage. They are closing their doors. However, the restaurant’s owner, Carmen Shaw is finding new ways to keep her employees at work and bringing food to those in need.

“Coming from a background in central Canada where we didn’t have grocery stores always available I had the ability to can and make food and prep ahead because my family always did it,” Shaw said.

People can now call Dringk and order off of their new menu.

“There is no restaurant items at all available at this point. It is just homemade real good for you food items,” she said.

Those items include homemade chicken noodle and tomato soups as well as salads and lasagna.

Their normal servers will be out delivering $7 Mason jars of salads and soups as well as a family week pack that’s $100 to feed your family for an entire week. They can deliver it to you or you can do curbside pickup. They are also offering free deliveries to those 60 and older.

Another local restaurant is shifting to a similar model.

“The focus is not about the money right now, the focus is about the community,” Timothy "Huey" Burnham told News Channel 3.

Huey is the owner of Smoke Tree BBQ and Smokin’ Burgers in Palm Springs. He tells us about his plans.

“Our restaurant Smoke Tree BBQ and Giuseppe's Pizzaria will be offering delivery services. We’ll also be offering curbside pick-up,” he said.

Again, all you have to do is call their restaurant to place your order.

Dringk: (760) 888-0111

Smoke Tree BBQ: (760) 778-6521

Smokin' Burgers: (760) 883-5999

Giuseppe's Pizzaria: (760) 537-1890