Helpful links for keeping kids busy and learning at home
News Channel 3 has compiled a list of helpful links to keep kids busy and learning while at home.
- Scholastic free online courses - This website offers day-by-day projects for students of all grade levels.
- Art for Kids Hub - This website includes fun art videos and drawing one step at a time videos.
- Cosmic Kids - This website offers free themed yoga classes for kids 3 and up. They offer a fun “Frozen” themed yoga class as well.
- PBS Kids - This website has a lot of fun games, stories and activities for kids to do at home.
- Sesame Street - This website teaches kids about hygiene and ways to stay healthy. It also offers games, videos, and art for kids.
- Virtual Field Trips on Discovery Education
Here are more ideas for kids around preschool age or younger:
- Read books and make it like a game. Ask them to predict what will happen next before turning the page.
- Make Playdough. Recipe here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAIAm6BF0fs
- Puzzles
- Have physical education or "P.E." time. Set up an obstacle course with jump ropes and books to jump over. Use cones to zig-zag through. Get creative!
Ideas for older kids:
- Try sending your kids on a learning math mission! Have them go throughout the house and count all the windows (for example) and then ask them what the average number of windows in each room is or throughout the whole house.
- Build a fort.
- Create a website or blog of their favorite things.
- Write a story or poem
- Cook or bake something. The Food Network offers kid chef recipes here: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/packages/recipes-for-kids/cooking-with-kids/recipes-kids-can-make
- Paint or draw
- Make a scrapbook
Comments