Palm Springs orders residents to shelter in place

The city of Palm Springs ordered residents to shelter in place beginning Wednesday morning, and closed all non-essential businesses.

The order asks residents to stay home except for essential activities, like going to the grocery store or the doctor. It's effective Wednesday, March 18 at 7 a.m. through at least April 2, when the city council will consider if an extension is necessary.

Tuesday night, Palm Springs was remarkably empty. And starting Wednesday, it's a "new normal" for the city.

"It’s totally different," said Inaki Colchero, visiting from Mexico. "There’s no one here. It’s like a ghost town."

"Golf, tennis, shopping, spring break -- all of it, and nothing is happening​," said Jon Heller, visiting from Washington.

With no people on restaurant patios, and sidewalks and restaurant patios nearly barren, the city's desperate efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus were apparent.

"This is very real," said Assemblyman Chad Mayes. "This is not made up. This is very real. There are peoples lives that are on the line."

"Considering the population demographic here, I think it's the right move for this location," said Derek Chariton, visiting from Los Angeles.

Chariton is referring to those older than 65 years old, a group which makes up nearly 50 percent of Palm Springs residents. They are most at risk.

"It's frustrating because in stores, there’s nothing and they’re the ones that need it more," said Valaria Sanchez. "People are being so greedy and taking more than what they need. They’re not thinking of others like elderly."

Scott Chariton is a teacher in Desert Hot Springs. He's been home from school. "To be without my kids for an indefinite amount of time is killing me, so I just want to go back to work as soon as possible," he said.

And with the future uncertain, the impact on the area's economy is already being felt.

"A lot of places are going to have to close their doors," Chariton said. "I don't know how anybody’s going to make rent this month. A lot of people aren’t working."

"If you have a bar, a restaurant, a hotel, that's what we do here in the valley," Mayes said. "And when you're shutting those down, the impact to local businesses is tremendous."

