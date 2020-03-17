Palm Springs mayor recommends additional closures to help curb the spread of Coronavirus

News

Palm Springs City Councilors are holding an emergency meeting Tuesday morning to discuss possible additional closures to help curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes explained to the council that they are currently seeing a decrease in calls, but are ready in case that changes.

"We are planning for that panic stage in the coming days and weeks," Reyes said.

Three Palm Springs fire personnel are currently quarantined after a patient tested positive for Coronavirus.

To minimize exposure, many new actions are put into place. Some include that firefighters are being limited to stay within their own stations, and any ridealongs are canceled.

"We have a plan in place that also identifies if there is an exposure... to ensure that we do not have contamination of fellow firefighters or the public," Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder told councilors.

You can watch the meeting live here.

The Council Chamber at City Hall is closed to the public. Councilors sat at a noticeable distance from each other as a safety precaution.

The public is invited to the Convention Center to attend the meeting. It is being held via teleconference. Public comment is being heard via telephone or email. The city distributed an email address of cityclerk@palmspringsca.gov and a phone number of 760-323-8204 for residents. Public comment has ended for Tuesday, but Mayor Kors encouraged all who would like to continue to email to do so.

Attendees watched the Palm Springs City Council's emergency meeting from the Convention Center, with chairs widely spaced apart.

Callers voiced many concerns to Council as they worried about Palm Springs being "boarded up."

"There are a lot of questions we have," said one caller. "I don't know if it can get much darker than this." said another.



Mayor Kors acknowledged the impact of the Coronavirus during the middle of the season for Coachella Valley. "As a city, we have been ahead of the county, the state and the federal government on this," Kors said.

"I've heard from a number of businesses who would like us to give some clear, direct guidance." Kors said.

Kors opened the council discussion saying he took into consideration the input from many leaders. He opened discussion recommending the closure of non-essential businesses.

"It's clearly what is coming. It's clearly what is needed," Kors said.

Kors listed what would be considered essential: take out and food providers, pharmacies, gas stations, medical locations, vacation rentals and hotels. Non-essential businesses should be closed, he recommended before opening the topic up for discussion. No official decision has been made by the council at this point.

If you have questions about Coronavirus, you can call Eisenhower Health's 24-hour coronavirus hotline at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988.

