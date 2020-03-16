Palm Springs fire personnel quarantined after patient tests positive for coronavirus

News

Three personnel with the Palm Springs Fire Department are on a home quarantine treating a patient who tested positive for coronavirus.

Check out our coronavirus section for local coverage

According to the department, the possible exposure happened on March 8 when three fire personnel helped a person experiencing general weakness while inside a vehicle. That patient later tested positive for coronavirus.

The department confirmed that the exposed personnel have not shown any symptoms but remain on a home quarantine as a precaution.

The CDC and Riverside Public Health advise there is a 2 to 14 day symptom manifestation period. The personnel were placed on paid leave to ensure they don't become symptomatic.

The personnel will remain in quarantine through March 22.

Department facilities and equipment have not been affected and neither will calls for service.

As of 3/16/2020, there are 13 coronavirus cases in the Coachella Valley.

There are an additional two more county residents that tested positive after being on a cruise ship. Those two patients are being treated in Northern California and have not been back in the county.

This brings the total number of Riverside County cases up to 15.

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser recommends that those in the Coachella Valley who are elderly and have underlying health conditions, including individuals who are HIV positive, limit non-essential travel and avoid going out in public.

Health officials said anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of the virus and want to be seen at Eisenhower Health should call the hospital hotline first at 760-837-8988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread: