Congressman Ruiz tackles coronavirus concerns in telephone town hall

Coronavirus prompting a wave of concern here at home. Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz held a telephone town hall meeting at his office on Thursday with local health officials to help you stay informed and alleviate concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Here are some of those questions.



Pat from La Quinta asked:

"what, when, where and how can we get tested?"

“Right now, we do not have the capability to do that, we need to use the tests we do have available to manage those patients that are truly sick," said Alan Williamson, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Eisenhower Health. "So that we can understand whats going on with them so we can direct care most appropriately for those patients.”



Blythe resident, Frank called in about plans for prevention here in the Coachella Valley.

"what is the government doing to prevent this spread of this disease in this region?"

“We already have these deaths, we can prevent these if we have one unified stay home, stay safe policy like Palm Springs," said Dr. Ruiz. "Either the county needs to declare that or the city mayors needs to own this issue in a unified way.”

Palm Springs resident-, John asked about how the virus travels in the air.

What is the length of time in the air that you're susceptible to the droplets?

“They sneeze. The air droplets can go up to 6 feet. They last in the air about 10 seconds," said Dr. Raul. "If those droplets land on your face, your hands then those viruses get into your eyes, nose or mouth.

Dr. Alan Williamson said there will be a surge of patients.



“we’re in the preliminary portion of that were it seems like this is only sporadic and maybe we’re being too excited about nothing but reality thats not what happens," said Williamson. "We will see a large numbering of patients present, but what we can do slow the spread in the community.”

To be tested, you should first call your local health provider

Desert Regional's hotline at 1-800-945-6171

Eisenhower's 24-hour coronavirus hotline at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988.