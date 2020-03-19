Restaurants continue to stay amid open amid county order

News

Several restaurants throughout the valley have continued business as usual, despite county orders to limit occupancy, or switch entirely to takeout and pick-up.

So far the city of Desert Hot Springs has been the first in the valley to disclose how it will enforce county guidelines. If the city receives complaints and a restaurant is found in violation, the business will first receive a warning. If found violation a second time, restaurants could be cited.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we're seeing how other cities are responding.