Riverside Superior Court closing 8 courthouses

The Riverside Superior Court will temporarily close 8 courthouses starting on March 20. Six courthouses will remain open, including the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

The court closures will go into effect on Friday through April 3.

If you have jury duty during this time person, the court says do not report. Request a postponement of your service by utilizing one of the following options:

Log on to the Juror Web Portal

Use the automated phone system at 951-275-5076 or 760-342-6264; or

Send an email to JuryInd@riverside.courts.ca.gov – Indio Court JuryRiv@riverside.courts.ca.gov – Riverside or Banning Courts JurySW@riverside.courts.ca.gov – Murrieta Court



The Larson Justice Center in Indio will remain open with reduced hours for limited emergency matters only.

Six courthouses, including the Larson Justice Center, will remain open with reduced public service hours from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Larson Justice Center - Limited emergency matters only Criminal Courtroom Family Law Courtroom Civil/Probate/LPS Courtroom Dependency & Delinquency Courtroom Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.



Hall of Justice Limited emergency matters only Criminal Courtroom Family Law Courtroom Civil/Probate/LPS Courtroom Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.



Riverside Juvenile Limited Emergency matters only Dependency & Delinquency Courtroom Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.



Southwest Justice Center Limited Emergency matters only Criminal Courtroom Monday – Friday* 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m



Blythe Court Limited emergency matters only Criminal, Civil/Family Law courtroom Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.



Southwest Juvenile Limited Emergency matters only Dependency & Delinquency Courtroom Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.



Any other county courthouse not listed above are closed.

List by Case

Criminal Case Criminal jury trials that are in-progress will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Daytime EPO calls and Search Warrants will be accepted.



Civil Cases Unlimited and limited civil trials are suspended until May 25, 2020. Civil trials that are in-progress will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.



Probate The Court will continue to hear temporary guardianship and temporary conservatorship cases, LPS conservatorships, accept ex parte elder abuse restraining orders and ex-parte applications



Family Law The Court will continue to accept ex parte domestic violence restraining order requests and ex-parte applications



Juvenile For Delinquency: The Court will continue to hear detention hearings, jurisdiction/disposition matters when the minor is detained, detention hearings on 777 petitions when the minor is detained and 15-day review hearings and ex-parte applications For Dependency: The Court will continue to hear detention hearings, requests to re-enter foster care restraining order applications and ex-parte applications



Traffic The Court will postpone all traffic matters for 90 days. Traffic court trials will be postponed for 14 days. Night court traffic matters will be suspended for 90 days and matters already scheduled will be continued.



Small Claims All small claims matter and night court small claims matters suspended for 90 days Matter already scheduled will be continued



Unlawful Detainers The Court will postpone all unlawful detainer matters for 60 days, with the exception of ex parte applications • The Court will continue to hear Riese matters



If you have a court date during this time, you will receive notice of your continuance/case status. Officials suggest you also check the status of your case by accessing our website at: https://www.riverside.courts.ca.gov/OnlineServices/SearchCourtRecords/public-access.php

For options on how to conduct court business remotely, please visit the home page of our website at www.riverside.courts.ca.gov