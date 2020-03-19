Skip to Content
today at 8:17 pm
Published 8:15 pm

What’s open and closed during the statewide stay-at-home order

Governor Newsom makes a major announcement on California's response to COVID-19 outbreak.

Watch Gov Newsom's full news conference

The California State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health has ordered all individuals living in the State of California to stay home or at their place of residence.

The order will go into effect on March 19 until further notice.

Read the Governor's Executive OrderDownload

(Information courtesy of the official state website)

Essential services will remain open such as:

  • Gas stations
  • Pharmacies 
  • Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants 
  • Banks
  • Laundromats/laundry services

Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.

Things that will be closed

  • Dine-in restaurants
  • Bars and nightclubs
  • Entertainment venues
  • Gyms and fitness studios
  • Public events and gatherings
  • Convention Centers

All schools in Riverside County are closed until at least April 30.

Health officials have also ordered all businesses to limit occupancy to 10 or fewer throughout Riverside County and for all residents to maintain a six-foot social distance between others through April 30.

Jesus Reyes

