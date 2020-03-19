What’s open and closed during the statewide stay-at-home order

News

Governor Newsom makes a major announcement on California's response to COVID-19 outbreak. Posted by California Governor on Thursday, March 19, 2020 Watch Gov Newsom's full news conference

The California State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health has ordered all individuals living in the State of California to stay home or at their place of residence.

The order will go into effect on March 19 until further notice.

CA is issuing a statewide, mandatory STAY AT HOME order.



Those that work in critical sectors should go to work. Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and more will stay open.



We need to meet this moment and flatten the curve together.



(Information courtesy of the official state website)

Essential services will remain open such as:

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants

Banks

Laundromats/laundry services

Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.

Things that will be closed

Dine-in restaurants

Bars and nightclubs

Entertainment venues

Gyms and fitness studios

Public events and gatherings

Convention Centers

All schools in Riverside County are closed until at least April 30.

Health officials have also ordered all businesses to limit occupancy to 10 or fewer throughout Riverside County and for all residents to maintain a six-foot social distance between others through April 30.