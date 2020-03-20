Lifestream Blood Bank remains open, donors needed

News

LifeStream Blood Bank across Southern Califonia and here in the Coachella Valley remain open, helping provide essential healthcare services.

Blood donors are strongly encouraged to show up in force to help save lives in the face of potential blood shortages.

"As we continue to navigate the Coronavirus pandemic, blood donations remain essential. Patients are at risk if physicians and hospitals do not have enough blood to perform surgeries, provide treatment for cancer or sickle cell disease or to treat burn, trauma and accident victims. The only place to get blood is from generous, volunteer blood donors. If you are healthy and feeling well, we urge you to donate blood. You will help save lives," said LifeStream Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Chaffin.

To make an appointment to donate blood, call 800-879-4484 or visit LStream.org.

LifeStream has donor centers open in La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ontario, Victorville, & Murrieta.

LifeStream's center inside the Moreno Valley Mall is closed March 20-30 in line with the temporary mall closure.

"You can still go out and give blood," said US Surgeon General Jerome Adams, MD. "We're worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement."

LifeStream continues to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and will quickly implement any necessary changes as new information emerges from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA.