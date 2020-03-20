Newsom’s “stay at home” order is in place: What’s open and what’s not?

News

It’s the the first full day after Governor Newsom’s announced a “stay at home” order for all Californians with the exception of essential businesses.

All non-essential businesses are closed for an indefinite period of time. In short, that includes dine-in restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms, entertainment venues and most large public venues.

So what is considered "essential?" You can still drive to get what you absolutely need: food at grocery stores, medicine at pharmacies, and most places serving food can still do take-out or delivery.

Banks, laundromats, gas stations, and even car dealerships and repair shops will remain open.

“People’s cars still break down...they still have issues with them...there could be a recall,” said Paul McKenna, General Manager, Dodge Dealership.

Many on Friday were happy to hear that Target is also on the list of businesses open. “I feel like because they offer groceries and supplies you need at home...I just bought some dog food and I really needed that,” said Isaac Garza, a Target shopper.

Most hardware stores are still open as well. “You need things still. We have to repair stuff,” said William Phillips, a Lowe’s shopper.

Some pool services are also operating: “We have a lot of pool cleaners out there and repair people that are helping people sanitize their pools. So they don’t have to interact with people,” said Cindy Clark, the Pool Store.

Just remember if you’re in doubt, don’t hesitate to call a location before heading out.

“You know this is unprecedented. So we just have to go with the flow and do the best we can,” added Phillips.

Newsom’s full detailed order and other ‘essential’ sectors can be found here.

