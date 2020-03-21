Saturday coronavirus update: 2 new cases and 1 new death reported in Riverside County

News

Riverside University Health System reports 2 more positive cases, and 1 new death in Riverside County. The new results were posted on the County's Public Health website around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Confirmed cases: 30 (Updated 3-21-20; 04:30 PM)

Travel Associated: 4 (Updated 3-21-20; 04:30 PM)

Locally Acquired: 24 (Updated 3-21-20; 04:30 PM)

Acquisition Status Pending: 2 (Updated 3-21-20; 04:30 PM)

Deaths: 5 (Updated 3-21-20; 04:30 PM)

Riverside County Health does not give out details as far as location or specifics of each case. This is due to privacy concerns. They have broken out the cases by region and have told us that the previous three deaths were all over the age of 70 and two had underlying health conditions, two male, one female.

In response to the fourth death, Riverside County is pushing all county departments to quickly to implement Governor Gavin Newsom’s statewide executive order for all Californians to stay home except for essential needs like food, prescriptions and health care. Going to work is also allowed for those carrying out "essential" functions.

“We need to stop the spread of coronavirus and that is why I appreciate Gov. Newsom’s stay at home order, which applies throughout the State of California,” said Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “This will be carried out successfully as we continue to educate our residents on the need to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary. Staying at home is a directive that will save the lives of yourself and your loved ones.”

“The county team is fully engaged in our response to this unprecedented challenge, while still meeting the critical needs of all of our residents,” said County Executive Officer George Johnson. “We are dependent upon the assistance of our federal, state and local partners and appreciate the actions taken.”

The County reminds people to maintain social distancing maintaining six foot distance between people when out in public.