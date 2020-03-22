10th annual FIND Food Bank Telethon to help desert area families

News

News Channel 3 and FIND Food Bank are teaming up to help local families in need of food assistance.

This marks the tenth year the television station group has partnered with FIND. This year, the telethon is airing during a time of great uncertainty for Coachella Valley. The concern over the potential spread of coronavirus has disrupted many aspects of daily life. Closures due to coronavirus precautions are having a serious impact on businesses and families throughout our area.

The impact of the increased need was visible at a March 21 food distribution site. FIND assisted more than 400 families, but others were turned away that day. Those who were not able to receive food were directed to other distribution sites.

For weeks, FIND has seen an increased demand for services due to the impact of the coronavirus. FIND says they feed about 90,000 per month, but with the impact of coronavirus, they are estimating they will be helping more than 100,000 each month.

"We have been receiving many, many phone calls from people whose hours have been cut significantly and days have been cut significantly at work, which is translating into 'we need help with food,’” said Debbie Espinosa, President & CEO of FIND Food Bank.

Many businesses and individuals depend on the dollars coming in during this usually busy season to get them through the slower summer months. With major events canceled and tourism already down, Espinosa says, “We're very concerned that because they don't have the savings to make it through the summertime, the lines will continue to increase."

Another impact of coronavirus precautions is the loss of volunteers. Espinosa told News Channel 3 that the organization has lost more than seventy percent of its volunteer workforce.

The California National Guard stepped in to help with the loss of volunteers and the critical need for distribution. Twenty-five guardswomen and men are now assigned to assist in packing, loading, and delivering food with FIND.

Also this year, FIND and News Channel 3 are updating the production of the telethon in response to concern over coronavirus. Usually, the event is held in the FIND warehouse in Indio. The warehouse is bustling with volunteers throughout the night. Many are sorting and packing food to help their neighbors in need. Upstairs in the facility, a call center is set up. Volunteers including local leaders, business owners, and others, gather in a busy phone bank area, ready to accept phone donations. However, News Channel 3 and FIND remain committed to finding safer ways to share the telethon with the entire community.

You can watch the 10th Annual FIND Food Bank Telethon on News Channel 3 on April 3 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm.

You can find more information here: http://www.findfoodbank.org/annual-telethon-2020/

You can donate online any time at http://www.findfoodbank.org/ .