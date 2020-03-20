Gov Newsom deploys CA National Guard to help with distribution at food banks

News

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of the California National Guard to provide short-term security at food banks that help isolated and vulnerable Californians.

“It’s in these times of crisis that Californians are at their best, coming to the aid of those in their community who are most in need. Food banks provide a critical lifeline for families, and are needed now more than ever. Families across our state are suddenly losing work, and millions of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 are staying home to protect their health and the health of others. I ask all Californians who are able to join our Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign to safely assist those in need in your community.”

Gov. Newsom called for more food bank volunteers and launched a "Neighbor-to-Neighbor" campaign with Nextdoor.com & California Volunteers that will safely deploy volunteers.

The goal of the campaign is to call on neighbors to be first line of support for those who are most vulnerable to coronavirus by helping them get food and supplies.

Click here to learn more about how you can help your community

Nextdoor will also allow residents to safely check on their neighbors, family, and friends during this pandemic.

“The Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign is a testament to the strength of our larger California community,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “Now more than ever we must create a culture of WE over me. I am so proud that Californians across the state stand ready to meet this moment by embracing our California values of inclusivity, generosity, and community.”

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a significant decline in the number of volunteers and impacted logistical and local infrastructure for food distribution.

The California Guard will start to deploy personnel and logistical equipment at a food bank distribution warehouse in Sacramento County beginning today.

Officials will continue to conduct immediate site assessments statewide for counties that request short-term support and stabilization.

Short-term assistance from the California National Guard will allow time to mobilize AmeriCorps, California Conservation Corps and Local Conservation Corps members, and other volunteers where counties have identified serious gaps.

The State of California released more information to promote resources and options for those facing food insecurity.

A resource list will be posted to serve.ca.gov on ways Californians can support vulnerable members of our community that may have limited food resources, in ways that are in line with CDPH guidelines.