Tracking heat and humidity this week

It's hot and humid again today in the Coachella Valley with highs near 110°F. Winds will be mostly calm today, although they may pick up a bit heading into the afternoon/evening hours. Skies will remain clear as well, leading to a high UV index on the valley floor. Remember to ALWAYS be practicing heat safety!

Looking ahead to the latter half of the workweek, an area of low pressure will move into Southern California. This will bring some monsoonal moisture along with it, leading to some muggy days. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, which is the one nice tradeoff. We are tracking the potential for some monsoonal thunderstorms over our local mountains. These monsoonal storms are most likely on Friday. While rain chances for the Coachella Valley are quite slim, they cannot be completely ruled out, so this is something your First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring closely in the coming days.

Temperatures will hover between 105° and 110° for much of this week, thanks to elevated humidity and weakening high pressure. As mentioned before, we're tracking the chance for some monsoonal activity later this week. We heat back up into the upcoming weekend.