Eastbound I-10 lane closure set tonight east of Coachella for Desert Rehab Project

desert rehabilitation project
Published 6:04 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ)-- Eastbound I-10 lane closure is scheduled tonight from 7p.m.-5a.m. as a part of the Desert Rehab Project.

The California Department of Transportation’s I-10 Desert Rehab project includes pavement rehabilitation, the addition of eastbound truck climbing lanes and safety improvements on the roadway. 

This specific addition to the project is set to begin repairs on the guardrail and lane closures are set in place for the safety of the construction crew. 

The I-10 Desert Rehabilitation Company asks that travelers keep a watchful eye for their crews working near live traffic.

Haley Meberg

