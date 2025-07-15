The problem at the trailhead where the Bump and Grind meets the CV Link

The Bump and Grind Trail is one of the most popular hikes in the Coachella Valley.

It's known for its accessibility to people of all ages and skill levels, but some hikers say the biggest challenge is getting to it.

Earlier this year, a fence was installed, blocking the access point to the trail. And 4 years ago, the City of Palm Desert and Coachella Valley Association of Governments built an amphitheater here that people now use as steps to access the trail.

“Before this access point existed, this was a dirt area with no amenities…This is stadium seating that was included as a resting place for hikers and CV Link users," said a representative from CVAG. "If CVAG had included steps to connect the access point to the trail itself, we would have been required to also build an ADA ramp – which, in this case, would have essentially been a ramp to nowhere as the trail itself is not wheelchair friendly.”

News Channel 3 is looking into how the city plans to improve access to the trail for local residents.