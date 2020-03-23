Augustine Casino donates nearly 3,000 lbs of perishable goods to staff, Martha’s Village and Kitchen

News

Augustine Casino closed its doors on March 15 as the coronavirus pandemic continued to grow in the Coachella Valley. Instead of letting the food go to waste, casino management donated nearly 3,000 lbs. of fresh vegetables, fruit and perishable proteins to its team members and Martha's Village and Kitchen, a local non-profit.

Augustine team members will also continue to receive compensation and benefits during the casino's closure.

The casino donated several pallets of food that had about different 40 varieties of perishable goods, including lettuces, spinach, broccoli, lemons, bell peppers, mushrooms, squash, cantaloupe, and tomatoes as well as seafood, beef, pork, and chicken items.

“The Tribe graciously chose to see the silver lining during this time of distress throughout our community,” said Jef Bauer, Augustine general manager. “This is a time for us to do what we can to ensure our dedicated team as well as a great organization like Martha’s Village and Kitchen have the resources they need to weather this storm. We can’t forget about our homeless brothers and sisters during the COVID-19 crisis. It’s relieving to know that we’re helping Martha’s truly make a difference with this vulnerable population.”

Martha's Village and Kitchen is one of the largest providers of homeless services in the Coachella Valley and Riverside County. Located in Indio, the organization provides many services including food distribution, emergency housing, healthcare services, and children services.

No word on when the Augustine Casino will reopen. On the official website, it is mentioned that a decision will be made following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and Riverside County Health Department.

