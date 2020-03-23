Local DJ delivers groceries and prescriptions to homebound residents in need

News

Seniors and those more vulnerable to the coronavirus have been advised to stay home as much as possible.

As a result some younger or more able members of the community have been volunteering on social media to help. One local DJ, Vincent Corrales, says most of his upcoming work has been canceled or postponed. So now, he’s spending his time grocery shopping and picking up prescriptions for anyone trying to stay home.

“Well after losing work like many other people, I decided to take this sadness and turn it into a positive. And try to help people as much as I can,” said Corrales.

Corrales made a Facebook post offering his help and now makes multiple deliveries a day. “Every single person that I’ve delivered to has been quite emotional. I sense that they are scared. Obviously we keep our distance but all I want to do is give them a hug and tell them we’re going to get through this,” he said.

All Corrales asks is that people keep their orders under $100. People reimburse him upon delivery. Many have been offering him tips, which he uses in turn to buy extra supplies for those in need.

One of his delivery recipients and friend, Mark Richards, has been staying home due to severe respiratory issues: “Being single and living alone, I don’t have anybody that I ask to do that. So having someone like Vincent is so important for someone like me,” said Richards.

Corrales has been passing out flyers in the community so people can get in touch with him.

Corrales hopes his story encourages other people to help during this time: “If you can, get out there and do something. We’re gonna get through this. We’re all in this together. We’re going to beat this together."

