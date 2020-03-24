Family identifies man shot and killed on his doorstep

News

The family of the man shot and killed Monday night on his doorstep at a home in Cathedral City is speaking out.

Family identified the victim as Ruben Hernandez.

A juvenile was also shot during the incident. The family tells News Channel 3's Shelby Nelson that the juvenile was, in fact, Hernandez's 10-year-old daughter.

The 10-year-old is being treated at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital and is expected to survive, according to her sister.

The 10-year-old's sister says she was in the room adjacent to where the shooting happened.

Tune in tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. as the sister describes what happens when she heard the shots and the aftermath of it all.